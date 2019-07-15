Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Syntal Capital Partners Upped Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Cut Holding by $459,330 as Stock Price Rose

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $115.36. About 2.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 7,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 1.86 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,163 were reported by Founders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Waddell & Reed Fin reported 1.67 million shares stake. Phocas Financial reported 7,106 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement owns 109,370 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Connable Office owns 29,971 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.39% or 99,820 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Cap Management reported 60,398 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth stated it has 156,895 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn holds 3.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 262,800 shares. Loews holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,000 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dillon & Associate has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Forbes J M And Company Ltd Liability Partnership reported 221,607 shares stake.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936.

