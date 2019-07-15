Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rose While Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Trimmed Its Stake; Parsley Energy (PE) Valuation Rose While Sankaty Advisors Has Raised by $2.96 Million Its Holding

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,171 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.39. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 2.64M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Management accumulated 42,519 shares. Forbes J M And Llp has invested 4.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bluecrest Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parnassus Ca holds 1.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.67 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Company owns 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,922 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Llc has 0.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,540 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 5,267 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 7,756 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Aull Monroe Management Corporation holds 2.56% or 45,956 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,930 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Walter And Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legal General Group Public Limited Co accumulated 0.92% or 15.40 million shares. 2,896 were reported by Aristotle Management Ltd Liability Com. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.17% or 2,243 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares to 24,584 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million worth of stock. Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock.

