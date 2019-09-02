Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Truepoint Cut Its Position by $15.53 Million; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Boosted Stake

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.20 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.90M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 6,260 shares to 61,408 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Management holds 81,897 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Harvest Management invested in 0.12% or 3,553 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP stated it has 6,682 shares. Eagle Advisors Lc reported 7,150 shares. Axa invested in 0.47% or 1.15 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Barbara Oil has 3.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Indiana-based Ami Invest has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Limited Pa has invested 2.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Btim accumulated 0.47% or 328,518 shares. Ipswich Inv Communication Inc has 1.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,275 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 17,054 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stratford Consulting Lc has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Company Of Virginia Va invested in 1.71% or 124,535 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G boosts global employment – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 224,072 shares. 1.08M were reported by Cardinal Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation Ct. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 844 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 633,301 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 2.55 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors accumulated 50,505 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com invested in 306,386 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma owns 806,198 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com owns 76,723 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 19,906 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs accumulated 3,686 shares. S&Co Incorporated invested 0.74% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 550 shares to 10,160 shares, valued at $1.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Int’l Business Mach. (NYSE:IBM) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550 shares, and cut its stake in El Paso Elec Co. (NYSE:EE).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s (NYSE:SAVE) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Parsley Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:PE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.