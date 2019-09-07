Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Argent Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake by $360,880; Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Cut Its Cme Group (CME) Stake by $23.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 110,040 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, down from 113,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 141,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.63M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 10/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end mixed as market weighs big supply; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,188 shares. Moreover, Fulton Bankshares Na has 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,052 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rbf Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 5,214 shares. The Florida-based Cypress Gru has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.73% or 25.21M shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York reported 3,100 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Lc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 20,550 are held by Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Pinnacle Limited has 0.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.25% or 381,694 shares. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore accumulated 1.41% or 37,438 shares. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,686 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability owns 5,949 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 11.38 million shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,049 shares to 78,693 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95 million for 34.00 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Metals Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group (CME) Reports Strong May Volumes, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 70,389 shares to 309,863 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burberry Group Plc Sponsored Adr (BURBY) by 30,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).