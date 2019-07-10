Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Cognios Capital Has Raised Position; Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 10,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 44,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 509,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480,000, down from 522,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 1.37 million shares traded or 71.44% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 3.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.92 per share. PACW’s profit will be $112.75 million for 9.85 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Natl Bank invested in 0.51% or 102,798 shares. Tocqueville Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 6,653 shares. Trexquant Invest LP owns 12,512 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 136,994 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 0% or 6,446 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 75,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp has invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Barclays Pcl owns 35,323 shares. Moreover, Kenmare Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.53% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 32,500 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 46,326 shares. Family Mngmt Corporation owns 81,501 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% stake. Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 240,645 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 312 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 86,742 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 23,288 shares to 59,785 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 41,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. Shares for $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Coombe Gary A also sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 2.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Valmark Advisers reported 40,147 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Lc has invested 3.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 0.96% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,880 shares. Weik Cap Management holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,065 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 965,474 shares stake. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has 1.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 2,469 shares. Amer National Ins Tx reported 1.46% stake. Parkwood Limited Liability Com invested 1.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stephens Ar stated it has 201,352 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 195,300 shares. 58,404 were reported by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 12,882 shares.