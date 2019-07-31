Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rose While Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $4.43 Million; Packaging (PKG) Holder Jlb & Associates Increased Its Holding by $347,490

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 5.49M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp (PKG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,922 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 87,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $102.2. About 276,031 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 29,621 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was sold by Coombe Gary A. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. $3.90 million worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares to 81,425 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Natl Asset Management has 36,289 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 454,091 shares stake. Valmark Advisers holds 40,147 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company holds 89,419 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 428,756 shares in its portfolio. Sage Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 763 shares. The Iowa-based Hills Natl Bank Trust has invested 1.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston holds 8.75M shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Inc owns 14,745 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush has 7,664 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.08% or 21,555 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 23,848 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 3.29% or 69,101 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4 were reported by Fil Ltd. Meeder Asset invested in 0.08% or 10,176 shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 7,100 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1,800 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 83 are owned by Enterprise Financial Services. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 90,970 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,281 shares. 196,536 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 75,567 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp. Huntington Savings Bank holds 3,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated owns 225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Robecosam Ag stated it has 9,160 shares. Franklin reported 400,629 shares stake.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,069 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

