Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Boosted Holding by $456,664 as Stock Rose; Oracle (Put) (ORCL) Position Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 4,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 613,796 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.87M, up from 609,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 1.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 2.76M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 12.67M shares. Hbk Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 511,495 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.25% or 43,083 shares. Trian Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 40.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36.70 million shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 49,000 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors invested in 46,836 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Natl Tru Commerce reported 69,044 shares stake. Clean Yield Grp holds 2.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,453 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Financial Svcs Ltd reported 81,219 shares. 118,752 are owned by Heritage Mngmt Corporation. Gladius Capital Lp holds 0% or 15,229 shares. D E Shaw & Communications Incorporated holds 0.12% or 925,303 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,541 shares to 44,482 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 6,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,316 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Inv Management Ltd has 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated accumulated 30,644 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cwm Lc holds 0.25% or 233,813 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.74% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Salem Investment Counselors owns 27,762 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Financial Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 257,524 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Liability has 55,016 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,000 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Company invested in 63,782 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc reported 185,553 shares. Washington Tru State Bank accumulated 33,888 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 275,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 723,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 872,493 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).