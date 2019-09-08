Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position by $327,184; Opus Capital Group Has Decreased Watsco (WSO) Stake by $1.16 Million

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 55.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 8,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,378 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 14,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $166.57. About 180,826 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco to Host 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019 NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Inc (WSO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 118,779 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 54,743 shares. Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 280,616 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 6,940 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 24,991 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership owns 1,500 shares. Carroll Fin holds 0% or 58 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2,274 shares. Schroder Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 37,200 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% or 312,144 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 6,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Llc accumulated 692,018 shares. Brookstone owns 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 3,422 shares. Prudential Inc holds 18,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Navellier Assocs Inc owns 12,195 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 13,483 shares to 441,942 shares, valued at $35.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $85.23M for 18.51 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Bank & Trust has 53,991 shares. Schulhoff And Com owns 14.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 267,554 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 4,682 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Counsel holds 1.55% or 40,449 shares. Missouri-based Hm Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benin Mgmt has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atria Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 40,966 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Llc has 50,237 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Joel Isaacson & Com reported 56,108 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Narwhal Capital Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 76,989 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.