Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shareholder Washington Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position by $3.38 Million; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Trimmed Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake as Market Value Declined

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 32,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 81,345 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 49,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 4.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.72. About 1.07M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,544 shares. Financial Advisory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,775 shares. 91,169 were accumulated by Comerica Bank. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada accumulated 32,082 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Atria Investments Llc accumulated 5,680 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Counselors holds 0.04% or 4,644 shares. Bender Robert owns 4,580 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Haverford accumulated 1,500 shares. New Vernon Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 2,802 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 18,482 shares. Moreover, Davenport Com Ltd Liability Com has 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 96,921 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Com holds 3,414 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $708.57 million for 15.92 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4,516 shares to 157,438 shares, valued at $24.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,580 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Cap Mgmt La reported 2.41% stake. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 1.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc holds 0.43% or 9,852 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Moore Communication reported 27,009 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pictet North America Sa has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,468 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 72,324 shares. Natixis has invested 0.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas invested in 3.1% or 243,184 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 4.85 million shares. Crestwood Gru has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc has 1.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verity Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,661 shares.