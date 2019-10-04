Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Oakwood Capital Management Raised Position in American Electric Power (AEP)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 768,972 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 14,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 485,637 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.25 million, down from 499,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $123.11. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 5,391 shares stake. Clearbridge Limited Liability has 29,735 shares. Principal Fincl Gru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Aspiriant Lc reported 2,975 shares. Verus Ptnrs Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,049 shares. Cibc invested in 0.07% or 100,651 shares. Carroll Associates invested in 0.04% or 5,064 shares. Park Oh owns 17,033 shares. Citadel Llc reported 4.26M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Amer Invest Services invested 0.35% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 90,023 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp owns 3,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 6.94 million shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 2.36% or 228,173 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability reported 176,293 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 24.82 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VWO) by 41,788 shares to 675,775 shares, valued at $28.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisource Bergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

