Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose While Somerville Kurt F Has Cut by $314,184 Its Holding; Nordson (NDSN) Holder Farmers Trust Co Lowered Its Position by $702,900 as Share Price Rose

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 61.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 5,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.84. About 135,802 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,327 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58 million, down from 162,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 6.02 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 15.63% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $106.28M for 19.30 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.13% EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,850 shares to 68,713 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,062 shares to 44,863 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).