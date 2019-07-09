Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Share Value Rose While Jensen Investment Management Has Cut Position by $556,712; Next Century Growth Investors Continues to Hold Stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.25 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 27,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 595,665 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 567,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 24,336 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 12.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Sh by 4,084 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $396.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,749 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Shares for $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 9.33 million shares. Benin Management Corp accumulated 19,704 shares. 22,726 are held by Vident Advisory Limited Liability. Raymond James Advsrs holds 0.37% or 857,832 shares in its portfolio. 36,362 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has 49,736 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 670,172 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.71% or 2.84M shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Gp invested in 44,042 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 10,892 shares. Thomas Story & Son Llc has invested 4.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc, Arkansas-based fund reported 35,866 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 111,652 shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.31% or 11,812 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Bank has 131,894 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 1 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.01% or 613,110 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 41,200 shares. Ashford Capital owns 845,830 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications invested in 0.01% or 6,621 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% or 742 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Northern Trust holds 176,059 shares. Stephens Inv Gru Ltd reported 602,908 shares stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 18,000 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 26,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 4,304 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 1,000 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuronetics Inc by 103,805 shares to 136,367 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 5,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,398 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.