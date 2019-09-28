Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lifted Its Position; Netease (NTES) Stock Value Declined While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $331,500

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 24,462 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 17,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, down from 10,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $12.66 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.63 million shares traded or 137.54% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43 million for 27.85 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Investorintel.com which released: “esports-is-growing-fast-and-so-is-the-prizemoney-for-players – InvestorIntel” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: KO, NTES, DPZ, SCI, XEC – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Lululemon, Docusign Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot stated it has 123,467 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,575 shares. 2,182 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Lp. 180,102 are held by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Nottingham Advisors has 2,732 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 98,277 are owned by Barrett Asset Management Lc. Co Of Vermont has 145,875 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. 113,078 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Atria Llc reported 23,941 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 6,586 are held by Reliant Inv Mngmt Limited Company. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3.00M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bankshares, Virginia-based fund reported 14,078 shares. Cap City Tru Fl reported 39,337 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $325.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 49,595 shares to 142,785 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 20,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,004 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG).