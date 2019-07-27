Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Valuation Rose While Independent Investors Has Trimmed Position by $374,400; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Holds Position in Ameren (AEE)

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, down from 66,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 145.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,387 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 1.07M shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 13,372 shares to 56,790 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,428 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 4,675 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0.15% or 406,315 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 24,079 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 210,346 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 1,969 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Res Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 1.03 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Community Bancshares Na reported 2,498 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2.49M shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0.31% or 729,476 shares. Principal Group reported 675,262 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 37,210 shares. Farmers Natl Bank owns 1,272 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Renaissance holds 4.49 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Opus Inv Mngmt accumulated 74,165 shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren Missouri requests rate decrease for customers – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren (AEE) to Add 300 MW Third Wind Facility in Missouri – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of stock. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock or 19,049 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Wms Prtn has invested 1.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aperio Gru Lc invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 5.54M shares or 0.4% of the stock. United Fire Group Inc holds 2.94% or 76,000 shares in its portfolio. Economic Planning Gru Adv holds 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 8,785 shares. Lourd Cap Llc holds 17,573 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 0.28% or 2,743 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Lc has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 84,475 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn accumulated 262,800 shares or 3.93% of the stock. Sol Capital has 21,283 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Capital Mngmt has invested 1.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gotham Asset Management Limited Company holds 398,345 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa reported 1.35% stake. 2,614 were reported by Brouwer Janachowski Limited Liability Company.