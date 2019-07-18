Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Truepoint Has Decreased Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bbr Partners Upped Its Position by $1.11 Million

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 9,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 78,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 14.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.11. About 3.63 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,717 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.15 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,136 shares to 23,792 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 1.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,750 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

