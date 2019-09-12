Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Position Raised by Birinyi Associates Inc; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) as Valuation Rose

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 33,407 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, down from 38,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.44. About 3.66M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 43.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 18,209 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,797 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,028 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Llc has 0.62% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 121,220 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0.06% stake. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Co owns 69,390 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Company reported 78,512 shares. Boston Rech & has 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,060 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Regents Of The University Of California holds 2.11% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.39% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 7,205 were accumulated by Agf. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 89,899 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 676 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 23.13 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $262.51 million and $637.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fd Vi Inc C (HYT) by 58,005 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Emerging Mkts Debt Fd Inc (ESD) by 42,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Asia (FAX).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 2,191 shares. Martin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,504 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel accumulated 0.28% or 2,743 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.24M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farmers Fincl Bank invested in 4.12% or 71,822 shares. Cipher LP owns 89,652 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Inc stated it has 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi reported 7,835 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 45,078 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 9,168 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,150 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 11,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,415 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).