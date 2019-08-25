Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holder Independent Investors Has Cut Its Holding by $374,400; Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Boosted Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $510,390

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 6.52 million shares traded or 34.26% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, down from 66,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 17,810 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sigma Planning invested in 22,906 shares. Washington Company holds 0.01% or 2,226 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Texas-based South Texas Money has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Com holds 5,620 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Connable Office has invested 0.58% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Boys Arnold & Incorporated holds 38,979 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Coldstream Management reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The California-based Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 556,379 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Llc. 830,779 were reported by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.