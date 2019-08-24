Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $4.43 Million; Maltese Capital Management Stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Cut by $839,181

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 39,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 83,736 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 96,025 shares to 248,125 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,819 are owned by Harvey Investment Ltd Llc. Wafra has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diversified Trust has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,379 shares. Barnett Inc stated it has 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 13,815 were reported by Oarsman Capital. Hightower Lta holds 2.48% or 185,603 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru invested in 56,275 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 283,683 shares. Rnc Cap Management Llc has 11,283 shares. Churchill Management owns 2,508 shares. Park Circle Co holds 0.03% or 400 shares in its portfolio. 2,762 were reported by Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). St Johns Management Llc stated it has 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 57,100 shares to 120,400 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:PROV) by 40,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).