Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Horan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $10.06 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Schulhoff & Co Upped Position

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $363.54. About 1.37 million shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 12.15M shares traded or 74.39% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G manager to open restaurant with concept new to Cincinnati – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Investors Arenâ€™t Likely to Clean up on Procter & Gamble Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 25.86 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1. 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 7,738 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel invested in 3.31% or 43,150 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.69% stake. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,696 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 263,136 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 776,180 shares stake. Dt Partners Lc owns 37,107 shares. Community Tru And Investment reported 117,070 shares. Moreover, Security Comml Bank Of So Dak has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Global has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 14.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westchester Capital Management invested 3.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc reported 1.76% stake. 9,852 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Service Lc. Alpha Windward Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,081 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,130 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv reported 10,625 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 4,043 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 679 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 5,607 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cordasco Financial Network reported 9,948 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.03% or 877 shares. Geller Advisors Ltd reported 1,820 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co reported 38,234 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Crossvault Limited Liability Company holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 26,227 shares. 1,391 are held by Washington Tru State Bank. Duff And Phelps Inv Management Company holds 0.01% or 2,635 shares.