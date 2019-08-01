Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Private Asset Management Cut Holding; Kynikos Associates LP Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.08. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 2,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,672 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 4.00 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diligent Limited Liability invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 15,899 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Mgmt. Metropolitan Life Com has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monetary reported 15,893 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Truepoint invested in 2.43% or 273,356 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company owns 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,978 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 73,058 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Amica Mutual stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 62,837 were reported by Novare Mgmt Lc. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,940 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,882 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin & Tn accumulated 13,174 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Altria, Apple, BP, EA, Enphase, FireEye, Gilead, Mastercard, P&G, 2U and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 1,736 shares to 33,750 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M was made by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31.