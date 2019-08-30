Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Position Increased by Birinyi Associates Inc; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $540,000

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 102,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 138,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 604,655 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 2.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares to 9,150 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department holds 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 46,040 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0.26% or 358,976 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 4,767 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa accumulated 12,377 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 20,051 shares. Boston Prtn holds 8.75M shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Thompson Investment Inc owns 61,651 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 2.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 82,855 shares. Shelter Mutual has 3.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 429,475 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). D Scott Neal has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

