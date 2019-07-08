Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Valuation Rose While Stonebridge Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1947.94. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,156 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 38,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $113.66. About 2.89M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Dana Inv Advsr has invested 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ssi Inv Management Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 900 shares. 59,043 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Natixis reported 190,434 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Liability Company has 3.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Argi reported 726 shares stake. Cornerstone Cap invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Courage Miller Ltd holds 0.41% or 407 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) stated it has 3,001 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Co, Arizona-based fund reported 3,680 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 2,320 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. 21,644 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 140 shares. Polar Cap Llp reported 136,736 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 10,340 shares to 10,341 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,383 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.81 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.