Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Truepoint Has Decreased Its Stake by $15.53 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose While Farmstead Capital Management Decreased by $7.05 Million Its Holding

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 779,998 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McEwen Mining: Avoid The Laggards – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tufin Named Winner in the 15th Annual Info Security PG’s 2019 Global Excellence Awards® – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “How Safe Is the Dividend of Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “By How Much Will Procter & Gamble Raise Its Dividend Next Month? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.