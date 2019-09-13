Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Regent Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $392,400; Idex Com (IEX) Holder Congress Asset Management Company Lowered Stake

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Idex Corp Com (IEX) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 8,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 582,691 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.30 million, down from 590,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Idex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $169.51. About 339,269 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 58,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, down from 61,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 5.99M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 29.03 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” on August 09, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ exchange IEX backs regulator in data fees fight – Financial Times” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEX Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Exchange operator IEX blasts NYSE for criticism of SEC fee plan – Reuters” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Battle over stock-exchange fees heats up with latest salvo from â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ notable IEX – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 12,589 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 50,775 were accumulated by Bb&T. Natixis holds 2,748 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Limited holds 0.02% or 12,562 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,628 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 697 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 66,839 shares. 595,427 are owned by Principal Fincl Group. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 0.03% or 4,286 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.54% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 416,441 shares. Champlain Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 1.26% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 874,730 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 5,550 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% or 7,197 shares in its portfolio. Meritage invested 0.74% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 12,675 shares to 712,932 shares, valued at $62.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 3,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 26,530 shares to 126,855 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 24.75 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.