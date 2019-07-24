Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Cut Stake; Hrt Financial Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Lowered by $330,225

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 9.14M shares traded or 33.16% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 8,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 1.32M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 02/05/2018 – WYNN COMMENTS ON SUIT FILED BY ELAINE WYNN; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 27/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O CEO PROPOSES DROPPING ‘WYNN’ FROM NAME OF PLANNED MASSACHUSETTS CASINO – HEARING; 09/03/2018 – Two members of the Wynn board announced their departures this week as lawsuits against its members and Steve Wynn pile up; 30/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Sends Letter to Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Sends Letter to Board of Wynn Resorts Asking It to Reopen Window for Nominating Directors; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS BOSTON HARBOR PROPERTY NOT FOR SALE – CNBC; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 03/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Filed Proxy Material Containing Attorney’s Letter Regarding Suit’s Dismissal

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 218,292 shares to 253,196 shares, valued at $71.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund has invested 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Shelton Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 1,132 shares. 18,721 were reported by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Moody Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 11,571 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Raymond James Associate accumulated 55,694 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 45,108 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 43,113 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Ltd has 55,984 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 12,233 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Sei Investments Company reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 6.19M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.35 million activity.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 1.96% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $161.49M for 23.48 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset, Florida-based fund reported 5,910 shares. 6,005 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Lc. Bp Plc holds 298,000 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Moneta Group Invest Advsr Ltd invested in 19,606 shares or 0.21% of the stock. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Regent Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 50,695 shares. 13,091 were reported by Accredited. Chemung Canal stated it has 132,910 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation reported 6,968 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Michigan-based Sigma Counselors has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Common Asset Management Lc has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt stated it has 10,705 shares. Page Arthur B owns 20,664 shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.