Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Howard Capital Management Position in Conagra Foods (CAG) Lifted by $2.55 Million

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 83.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 94,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 207,205 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 112,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 2.49 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 20,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 219,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.86 million, down from 240,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 5.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares to 212,202 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,155 shares to 81,728 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (NYSE:HPP) by 28,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,449 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).