Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Private Ocean Cut Its Position by $372,780 as Market Value Rose; Hood River Capital Management Has Raised Its Carbonite (CARB) Position by $557,804 as Valuation Declined

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 21,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 581,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.14 million, up from 559,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.44M market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 2.15M shares traded or 154.33% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Ltd Co accumulated 227,390 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 2,527 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 706,948 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 9,989 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 16,459 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 4,143 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 27,233 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 64,351 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability. Amer Intl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 21,055 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Advisors Asset Management Inc has 3,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 32,746 were accumulated by Lyon Street Cap Lc. Stadium Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 16.64% stake. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 354 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Carbonite, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carbonite Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Carbonite Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carbonite Inc (CARB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 163,422 shares to 571,468 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Industrial Proper by 14,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,980 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Com invested in 1.1% or 244,737 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd reported 0.84% stake. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability has 25,033 shares. The Georgia-based Rowland Communications Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benedict Fincl Advsr reported 42,171 shares. Duncker Streett & has 51,292 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.46% or 25,225 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability stated it has 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 14,246 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Associate Incorporated has 4,128 shares. Bessemer has 1.67 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,830 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 269 shares. Community Bancorporation Na reported 65,201 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 52,310 shares.