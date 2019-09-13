Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Heritage Investors Management Lowered Its Holding by $365,477; Home Depot (HD) Position Has Lifted by Burney Co

Burney Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 8,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 74,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.40M, up from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $234.48. About 1.31M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 115,399 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.65 million, down from 118,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $122.04. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Ltd stated it has 640,363 shares. Cap City Fl reported 1.78% stake. Janney Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 167,971 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 11,138 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,813 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Llc invested in 2,286 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 41,967 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt reported 50,688 shares stake. First Manhattan holds 0.21% or 346,680 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Com holds 2.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 134,448 shares. Ami Mgmt has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.57% or 764,686 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 71,154 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Culbertson A N & Communication holds 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 59,569 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,610 shares to 6,032 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Limited Com holds 13,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 28,516 are held by Hodges Cap. Cambiar Invsts Lc reported 1.14% stake. Waddell And Reed invested in 1.02M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Bamco New York invested in 0.03% or 34,057 shares. Bath Savings Tru Communication reported 29,458 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas holds 105,298 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Mengis Mngmt has 23,976 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 264,799 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 22,336 shares. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 139,149 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brookstone Capital has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,041 shares. First Republic Management owns 663,766 shares. Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability invested 2.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.56% or 230,731 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6,913 shares to 60,567 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,718 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).