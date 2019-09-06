Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose While Tower Bridge Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $451.47 Million; Highlander Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Fedex (FDX) as Valuation Declined

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 4,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 84,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.80B, down from 88,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $123.14. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $162.47. About 712,919 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 18,984 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,130 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Management reported 13,704 shares. 277 were reported by Burt Wealth Advsr. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Company holds 1.5% or 15,735 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Schroder Inv Group owns 2,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel owns 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 288,131 shares. Mutual Of America Llc holds 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 49,170 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested in 40,916 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 0.45% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Co invested in 5,715 shares. Garnet Equity Cap Hldgs reported 30,000 shares stake. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 508,672 shares. Natixis holds 96,469 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 1.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Miles Cap Inc has 0.93% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 795 shares to 2,696 shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 80 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scienti (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.