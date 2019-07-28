Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Market Value Rose While Coho Partners LTD Has Decreased Stake by $104.26 Million; Headinvest Has Lowered Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holding by $11.07 Million; Valuation Rose

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 58.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 49,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,038 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 84,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.94. About 183,277 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. $9.85M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W. TWIGGE GIOVANI also sold $208,454 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Com has 0.11% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 214 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 411 shares. Bamco has 4.02M shares for 3.81% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 72,682 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited reported 4,430 shares. Massachusetts Services Commerce Ma accumulated 114,485 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 3,650 were accumulated by Permanens Capital Lp. Moreover, Stanley has 1.24% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 22,885 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability owns 4,238 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,360 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability holds 2,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 52.19 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W. W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12,326 shares to 484,827 shares, valued at $145.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 132,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was sold by Coombe Gary A. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M.