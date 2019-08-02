Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Has Cut Position by $104.26 Million; Global Pmts (GPN) Holding Upped by Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 23,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 534,545 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.98M, up from 511,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.9. About 2.35 million shares traded or 57.04% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 10.69 million shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $584,985 activity. 700 shares were sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M, worth $86,037 on Thursday, February 14. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR also sold $425,202 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 14.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock or 19,049 shares. 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. 9,079 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 1.21 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON.

