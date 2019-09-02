Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Share Value Rose While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered by $663,832 Its Stake; Glenview Capital Management Position in Anthem (ANTM) Has Boosted by $41.70 Million

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,404 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 64,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 145,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.21M, up from 872,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby

Another recent and important Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 600,000 shares to 7.70 million shares, valued at $156.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (NYSE:COR) by 4,615 shares to 27,121 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 46,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Limited Company invested in 0.3% or 8,949 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.96% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 418,365 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.39% or 164,151 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Co has invested 0.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 1.05% or 150,295 shares in its portfolio. Godsey And Gibb Associate stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winslow Asset owns 3,804 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt reported 11,065 shares. The Maryland-based Maryland Mngmt has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Homrich And Berg holds 115,112 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 1.72M shares. Harvey Inc invested in 0.17% or 3,325 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested 1.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hightower Lta, Texas-based fund reported 185,603 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G boosts global employment – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 07, 2019.