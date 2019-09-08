Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $1.60 Million; Gideon Capital Advisors Increased Its Ciena (CIEN) Position by $809,079 as Stock Rose

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 15,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 250,841 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10 million, down from 266,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 327.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 21,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 28,541 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 6,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 4.15 million shares traded or 53.14% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 492 shares to 8,089 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 31,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,456 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Martin And Communication Tn stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,865 were reported by Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited. Montecito State Bank Trust stated it has 19,900 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 1.06M shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,518 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.14% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has 5.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clean Yield Group reported 2.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodley Farra Manion Port holds 0.03% or 2,702 shares. 47,984 were accumulated by Jacobs & Ca. Professional Advisory Service holds 11,447 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has 7,584 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management Inc owns 2,200 shares. Windsor Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.64% or 13,020 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.18M were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,012 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 142,141 shares. Profund Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 22,373 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & has 1,789 shares. 35,000 are held by Advent De. Moreover, Mcf Limited Co has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 7,310 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.05% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 43,622 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Eqis Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 65,000 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs holds 0.49% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 54,577 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7,706 shares to 10,225 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,690 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

