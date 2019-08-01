Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stake Held by Montecito Bank & Trust; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Lowered Holding in Owens Corning New (OC) by $1.65 Million

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.84. About 5.77M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 99,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 415,080 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank & Of Newtown accumulated 50,115 shares. The Maryland-based Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com holds 1.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,174 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co reported 201,481 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.07% or 28,156 shares. Bainco Intl Investors stated it has 1.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eastern Retail Bank invested in 1.52% or 218,037 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Management, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,529 shares. Archford Strategies Lc holds 20,933 shares. Montag A & Assoc holds 0.62% or 64,298 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Mengis Capital Mgmt has invested 1.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0.59% or 13,083 shares. Carlson Mgmt holds 6,269 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,151 shares to 29,868 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 41,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,473 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.20 million for 9.41 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Landscape Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 6,555 shares. Principal Finance Inc holds 9,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset One Co holds 48,094 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 17,442 shares. 13,006 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 11,670 shares. Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Buckingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 152,253 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 140,627 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life owns 6,828 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Redwood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.05% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 189,470 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 256,252 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 170,444 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI).