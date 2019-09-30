Procter & Gamble Company Com (PG) Holder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Cut Holding by $380,846; Gamco Investors Et Al Lowered Its Bio Rad Labs Cl A (BIO) Stake by $1.42 Million as Share Value Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc Cl A (BIO) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 34,172 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.68M, down from 38,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $334.57. About 48,290 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company Com (PG) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 3,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 85,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42M, down from 89,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 2.24M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 58,800 shares to 162,500 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,400 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New Com Cl A.

Analysts await Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BIO’s profit will be $42.76M for 58.49 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.92% negative EPS growth.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 18,327 shares to 748,871 shares, valued at $62.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

