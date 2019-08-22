Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Boosted Stake; Diligent Investors Has Raised Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $353,187 as Shares Declined

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 2,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $348.41. About 2.76 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) by 156.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,482 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.91. About 949,667 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

