Procter Gamble Co (PG) Holder Beacon Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.58 Million; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Chevron (CVX) Holding as Stock Rose

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co (PG) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 24,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,304 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 80,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.01. About 2.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 274,427 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.80 million, down from 285,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 1.74M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64B for 26.89 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81M on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. $870,676 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 12,664 shares to 53,776 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Comm holds 175,406 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,598 shares. 25,401 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe). Maple Cap Management holds 0.51% or 20,977 shares. Montrusco Bolton reported 0.03% stake. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 2.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 135,649 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc reported 147,569 shares. 3,122 were reported by Profit Invest Ltd Liability Company. 32,581 were reported by Excalibur Mgmt Corporation. Td Asset Incorporated holds 2.75M shares. Tirschwell Loewy Inc holds 3,832 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 234,933 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,200 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.38 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Greylin Inv Mangement reported 9,760 shares. 305,857 were accumulated by Haverford Tru Communications. Roanoke Asset Ny invested 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Culbertson A N & Incorporated holds 2.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 63,379 shares. Monroe Bank And Trust Mi stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.58% or 10,800 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 17,010 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 305,546 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sol Cap holds 7,355 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 57,802 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 9,195 were reported by Sterling Mngmt. Consulate Incorporated has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) by 7,100 shares to 15,700 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 53,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Sandp 500 Etf Shs (VOO).