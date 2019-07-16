Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $686,192; Smithfield Trust Company Trimmed Its General Elec Co Com (GE) Stake as Share Price Rose

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 36.98 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – GE Gets Reality Check After Moody’s Lowers Credit-Rating Outlook (Video); 07/03/2018 – GE: REPORTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GE’S COSTS `UNGROUNDED’; 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of quick fix fade

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,626 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.02M, down from 391,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3,000 shares. Fairfax Finance Limited Can reported 1.39 million shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset reported 109,277 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 50,060 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 235,365 shares. Roberts Glore And Co Il accumulated 37,973 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.05% or 288,438 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd invested 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.39% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 0.11% or 27,581 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 600,697 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn reported 45,126 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated reported 0.82% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Jd Limited Co invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 (Ivv) (IVV) by 4,875 shares to 53,794 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asia Pacific Markets (Ipac) (IPAC) by 10,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,557 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Mid Cap (Vo) (VO).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,219 are owned by Community Fincl Serv Grp Inc Lc. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group reported 3.58M shares. Bankshares Of Stockton holds 4,087 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network accumulated 1,252 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Headinvest holds 3.72% or 127,450 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Counsel Limited Co stated it has 7,319 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 20,851 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc reported 984,039 shares. Salem Cap stated it has 7,552 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru Company has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sabal Trust holds 0.18% or 19,540 shares. Milestone Grp reported 2,683 shares. 21,016 were reported by Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability. Tremblant Group Incorporated reported 20,404 shares stake. Moreover, Dsam Partners (London) Limited has 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million. $2.93M worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. On Monday, January 28 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $845,100. On Wednesday, February 6 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,910 shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.