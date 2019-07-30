Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Lowered Its Position; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Mackay Shields Increased Position by $689,292

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 2,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,924 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 13,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 283,591 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 20,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.86M, down from 240,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $120.6. About 15.99M shares traded or 131.93% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 63,762 shares to 444,400 shares, valued at $29.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 16,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,124 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43,710 shares to 498,165 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $256.06 million activity. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of stock or 41,088 shares. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.