Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Holding; Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose While First National Bank Of Omaha Trimmed Its Position

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 139,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.09 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 55,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 5,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 60,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $248.48 million activity. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

