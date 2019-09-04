Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Horan Capital Management Has Trimmed by $10.06 Million Its Holding; First Merchants (FRME) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Trimmed Its Holding by $20.27 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 550 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85 million, down from 1,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 57,956 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.48. About 1.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares to 473,862 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.69 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Com Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 200 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $280.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Wood Group Plc by 11,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Chinese Banking C.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $37.76 million for 11.43 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.