Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Its Stake; First Financial Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position as Valuation Declined

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 48.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 23,802 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 7,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 211,769 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.22 million, down from 219,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $556.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 19,210 shares to 231,412 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.36B for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $123.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,487 shares to 27,753 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.