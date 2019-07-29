Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Franklin Street Advisors Boosted Position; Facebook (FB) Position Held by Alta Capital Management Llc

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 67,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 134,833 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 67,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 60,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.17M, up from 432,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 20/03/2018 – ATTORNEYS GENERAL FOR MASSACHUSETTS, NEW YORK SEND LETTER TO FACEBOOK INC FB.O DEMANDING DOCUMENTS ABOUT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is dealing with the fallout of revelations that a political research firm was able to access the personal data of millions of Facebook users for political marketing; 02/05/2018 – Facebook hires advisers for civil rights audit; 26/03/2018 – “Rocked to the core of its business model, Facebook has no choice but to take away Shopify’s punchbowl,” Left wrote in a note; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook is launching a new set of opt-in tools for dating. #F8; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Faulted by Judge for `Troubling Theme’ in Privacy Case; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: #FullCmte Convenes Hearing on “Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data”

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Com (NYSE:DHR) by 25,727 shares to 126,923 shares, valued at $16.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc Co (NYSE:HON) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,290 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 12,771 shares to 931,501 shares, valued at $49.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,933 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K.