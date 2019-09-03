Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $8.62 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $4.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 82,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.44 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.31. About 1.82 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.21. About 3.80 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.46 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Cl B (BRKB) by 64,063 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $448.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.74 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.