Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder St Germain D J Co Cut Its Position by $8.01 Million; Ellington Management Group Lowered Stake in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) by $2.57 Million

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 76,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,013 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 244,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 7.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 855,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,719 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 12.74M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Management Limited Co invested in 35,866 shares. Montag Caldwell Llc has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Huntington Bancshares accumulated 0.86% or 499,706 shares. New England & Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 13,851 shares. Regions Fin has invested 1.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). King Luther Cap has 0.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.10 million shares. Axa reported 0.47% stake. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 6,555 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 20,719 were accumulated by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com. James Inv Research has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Invest owns 24,835 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Horan Cap Mngmt reported 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smithfield Trust has 0.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 67,573 shares. Cap Limited Ca has 0.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc has 0.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 136,827 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Married P&G managers open high-tech fitness studio in Montgomery – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Has The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G seeks to combat fake, hateful online content – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.34 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB) by 38,950 shares to 321,974 shares, valued at $34.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK).

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Stocks Are Falling Today With Lower Oil Prices – Motley Fool” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nabors Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Nabors (NBR) Sinks 66% Over a Year: Can it Make a Comeback? – Zacks.com” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 709,875 were reported by Hbk Invs Lp. Missouri-based Stifel Fin has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Hsbc Pcl accumulated 336,651 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 17,521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Management Lp holds 0.05% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 428,005 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 737,343 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co has 171 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0% or 279,713 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 18,446 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 189,537 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 13,730 shares. 1.16M were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Geode Management Limited Company has 3.79 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) by 410,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,000 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).