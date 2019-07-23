Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Held by Syntal Capital Partners Llc; Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Stock Declined While Dodge & Cox Has Lowered Stake by $105.97 Million

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 3.92 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 821,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.68 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 billion, down from 15.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 2.86 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO COMPANY’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF THE TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 2.53M shares to 56.55M shares, valued at $903.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 586,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 72,608 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc owns 10,321 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc has 0.17% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Incorporated reported 3.82 million shares. D E Shaw & invested in 813,824 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Caprock Group Inc reported 7,110 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 167,861 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd has 0.5% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs stated it has 103,193 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp owns 284,416 shares. Carroll Associates stated it has 10,419 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Gp stated it has 0.31% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $128.99 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 200,000 shares worth $25.35 million. Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Monday, July 15.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $845,100 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. $2.86M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 20,051 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Connable Office accumulated 0.61% or 29,971 shares. Sabal stated it has 19,540 shares. Btc stated it has 81,897 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Intact Inv Inc reported 0.53% stake. Leisure Cap Mngmt invested 1.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Comerica State Bank holds 615,083 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 8,374 shares. Nippon Life Americas owns 133,440 shares. Essex Investment Management Llc owns 22,603 shares. Pggm Investments accumulated 2.52M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.79M shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 2,404 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.77% or 356,883 shares.