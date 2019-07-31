Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Value Rose While Coho Partners LTD Trimmed by $104.26 Million Its Holding; Electron Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in General Electric Co (GE)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 94.34 million shares traded or 84.52% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 5.04M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 11,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nuwave Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2,880 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M Kraus Com accumulated 46,194 shares. Moreover, Essex Financial Services has 1.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 5.33 million shares. Becker Mngmt holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 14,055 shares. United Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.15% or 5.91M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.03% or 14.83M shares. Motco invested in 14,914 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Management Inc invested in 102,332 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Com has 6,921 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning invested in 0.08% or 145,482 shares. Architects owns 10,194 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares to 209,022 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,415 shares. Page Arthur B reported 1.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 120,235 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Beacon Financial has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,215 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 21,171 shares. 42,050 were accumulated by Jp Marvel Investment Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc has 1.45% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,023 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Commercial Bank Of Newtown owns 1.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 50,115 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 103,351 shares. Argent Trust Co has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bowen Hanes And holds 377,537 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass invested 1.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcgowan Asset Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,678 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. 29,621 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million on Thursday, January 31. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.