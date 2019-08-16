Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Maintained by Trust Company Of Toledo Na; Ejf Capital Maintains Holding in Regions Finl New (RF)

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 103,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 550,802 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, up from 447,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 14.39 million shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 7.64M shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Llc accumulated 22,726 shares. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Com holds 5,050 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parkwood Limited accumulated 70,934 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weatherstone Mgmt holds 0.7% or 6,354 shares. Richard Bernstein Lc reported 136,827 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Inc Inc reported 18,612 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh holds 1.31% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sabal Tru invested in 19,540 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Legacy Private, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,897 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability has 63,244 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 1.77 million shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors reported 2.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Delta Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 16,820 shares to 41,221 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 751,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,113 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).