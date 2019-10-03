Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Lowered Its Stake; Eii Capital Management Has Raised Its Wp Carey (WPC) Holding by $391,635

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wp Carey Inc (WPC) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 4,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 11,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 534,155 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 4,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 207,148 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, down from 212,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 6.38M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in Procter & Gamble’s Earnings – The Motley Fool” on April 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,834 shares to 43,600 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brick Kyle Assocs has 1.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Bouchey Group Inc Limited has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rodgers Brothers holds 3.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 109,274 shares. 71,053 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank. Southeast Asset Advsrs accumulated 5,858 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc accumulated 1.14% or 178,018 shares. Btr Mngmt invested in 81,170 shares. 76,000 are held by United Fire. Wilkins Invest Counsel owns 125,772 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 44,324 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt invested 2.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eagle Ridge Invest invested in 0.22% or 13,545 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1,420 are owned by Hilton Management Lc. Cohen Lawrence B holds 3.05% or 40,161 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 35,450 shares. 24,729 are owned by Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Capital City Tru Fl has 0.12% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,478 shares. Barnett, Tennessee-based fund reported 530 shares. 21,600 were reported by Presima Inc. Cambridge Trust Company owns 3,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,989 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mufg Americas Holding, a New York-based fund reported 2,147 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 20,466 shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 38,653 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% or 100,858 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa holds 304,980 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 5,690 shares.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.P. Carey: Don’t Buy This 5.3%-Yielding REIT Now, Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.P. Carey lowers top end of 2019 AFFO guidance range – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.P. Carey reports $53M of industrial investments – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.P. Carey: Buy This 5.9%-Yielding REIT In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.