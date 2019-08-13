Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Cut by $4.03 Million Its Position; Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Position by $152.71 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 38,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.78 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 4.24 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 292,955 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 19,315 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $133.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 916,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation reported 9,470 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc owns 776,180 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa owns 518,505 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Blue Financial Inc holds 14,589 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Iowa Retail Bank has invested 2.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Shufro Rose Co Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Loews Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 24,633 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Gfs Advsr Limited Company has 12,966 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Lc invested in 10,778 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Llc holds 58,731 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 3,198 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank accumulated 73,844 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 600,183 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Hills Bank owns 62,997 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Presents At Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble: Bucking The Market’s Plunge – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Is Beginning A Turnaround, BofA Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. Completes Acquisition of OSRAM’s Sylvania Lighting Solutions – PRNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WESCO International and Plug and Play Launch B2B Sales and Distribution Accelerator – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “How Amazon Could Cost This Industry $20 Billion – Fox Business” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.